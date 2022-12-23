Nathan Zielger was at it again Thursday morning.
The creator of the “Minnesota Cold” YouTube and TikTok videos featuring cold weather stunts was busy making a roll of toilet paper stand up by itself in front of his in-laws home on College Street in Milton-Freewater.
Ziegler, principal of a school in his hometown of Minneapolis, is a mad scientist at heart, evidenced by a seemingly never-ending bag of frozen tricks he performs every winter.
As the temperature hovered in the 5-degree range on Thursday, Ziegler also used spaghetti and an egg to demonstrate the power of nature.
The videos he makes have gained him a fair amount of notoriety, landing Ziegler on TV with "Good Morning America" and The Weather Channel, and in print with USA Today as well as numerous Minneapolis-based media outlets.
The list of frosty feats grows each season, gathering Ziegler’s channels millions of views.
In January 2019, Ziegler and his helpers assembled a house with three million frozen Orbeez gel beads over a 15-day period, making it one of Minnesota Cold’s most ambitious projects.
Ziegler then hosted an open house in the modern-day igloo, invited his family to dinner, his wife to a TV-watching date and slept (alone) overnight in the structure frozen in place in his yard.
The Zieglers arrive in this part of the nation every year for Christmas, but regional cold snaps rarely are on the same schedule.
This year the calendar and weather came together and on Thursday the content creator trotted out some reliable favorites.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.