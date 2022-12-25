Angela Eliacy, 19, savors the support she gets at Whitman College from its Friendship Family program while so far away from her home in Afghanistan.
All the while Eliacy has been in Walla Walla, as an international student the past 16 months, Kabul has been under the control of Taliban militants.
The safety and well-being of her family 12 times zones away is an unshakable concern — along with her academics.
But the Friendship Family program has helped Eliacy, and many other international students at Whitman, deal with being separated from their homes.
Bob and Maryjo Fontenot, a retired couple in Walla Walla, have been the Friendship Family for Eliacy.
"Having a Friendship Family helps you emotionally," Eliacy said Nov. 9 during a gathering hosted by the Whitman College International Student & Scholar Services department in the Reid Campus Center.
"It's an academic environment here," she said. "Everything is academic. But with my Friendship Family, I'm able to spend time in a house, help cook, or just get out and go around town. Maybe I need a ride to a doctor's appointment, and no one else can drive me — those kinds of things. I'm a family person. I really enjoy that."
The Friendship Family program, which started in 1974, has been connecting international students with folks who have volunteered to offer them a supportive relationship.
Applications for both are available on the Whitman web site.
While just adjusting to life in college can already be a daunting task for any kid fresh out of high school, factor in their home being on the other side of the planet.
Whitman has 175 international students, according to International Students Support Services Director Grzegorz (or Greg) Lecki, and they came to Walla Walla from 40 different nations from around the world.
Lecki is from Poland.
Registration for both student and family ask a wide range of questions to help the International Student Support staff make the pairings.
"We look at the applications and try to match them up with shared interests," Lecki said, "or a family might tell us their daughter is studying Mandarin so they would like a student from China."
Applications are accepted throughout the year, though most are submitted in September at the start of classes.
Bill and Diana Erickson, a retired couple in Walla Walla, have been a Friendship Family since 2009.
They had learned from a pair of acquaintances in Guatemala — the Ericksons met them two years earlier during their visit to London for the 2007 World Scout Jamboree — that their son would soon be starting college in Walla Walla.
"We get this email, 'Can you look out for him?'" Bill said. "He was the kind of kid who did not need a whole lot of looking out for, but we kind of connected with him with this program. He graduated, and then we just kept coming back to get a new student every four years."
The Ericksons are now the Friendship Family for both Arianna Castellanos Calderon, 19, of Ecuador, and Eyleen Menchu Tuy, 19, of Guatemala.
Castellanos is a sophomore double-majoring in biology and environmental studies.
Menchu Tuy, also in her second year at Whitman, is focused on Hispanic studies and politics.
Like several others in the Friendship Family program, they might chat over the phone once in a while and get together on occasion during a semester.
Heading home for a holiday tends to be out of the question for a lot of international students, so a Friendship Family would have a gracious guest when the rest of campus is vacant.
Gillian Frew and Alex Ponnaz treated Danica Stosic, 21, of Serbia, to her first Thanksgiving dinner.
"It was a bit of a culture shock," said Stosic, an English major. "Having the Friendship Family is just so helpful. International students might feel very homesick, or sometimes even alone. I was in that position when I first came to Whitman (last year) before getting a Friendship Family. I felt kind of lost, in a sense.
"But this has been like a blessing. It's a connection I'm going to cherish for the rest of my life."
The Friendship Family program is still regrouping after COVID made many people reluctant to be near others outside their homes.
Lecki took over the International Student Support Services department in January 2020, about the time the worldwide pandemic reached Walla Walla.
Whitman may have reopened its campus a year later, but a lot of international students continue to have their travel limited by COVID restrictions.
"We still have many Chinese students who are not going to be going home for the winter break," Lecki said. "They are afraid they might be struggling with the flight back."
Slow visa processing forced 45 international students to miss the first two weeks of classes last year when Whitman reopened its campus.
"This year we still have four students who couldn't get their visas processed in time because of COVID delays," Lecki said. "They have to miss the whole semester since they won't be here until January."
But for Eliacy, the question is when she can be reunited with her family members still in Kabul.
She departed for Whitman a day before the Taliban takeover in August 2021.
"We have been trying to get them out of Afghanistan, but it's very difficult — especially now — to get out of the country," she said. "At least I've been able to communicate with them. I talk to my dad usually and my mom one or twice every week."
Panick attacks hit Eliacy a lot at Whitman last year, especially throughout much of what she called an emotionally draining first semester.
She related to the term "survival guilt," safely studying higher education here — a double major in economics and politics — while the Taliban imposes harsh restrictions on the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan.
But all the while, Eliacy has had the Fontenots as her Friendship Family.
"A lot of people here at Whitman have been real supportive," Eliacy said. "My Friendship Family — they have been constantly asking me about how everything is going back home. Definitely, the Whitman community has helped me to get through this. Having constant communication, having someone here to be supportive. It was great for me. I'm glad to be here.
"I'm glad to have this sense of community here. You kind of have to make a home here because you cannot go back home."
