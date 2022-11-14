Walla Walla Fire Department officials said Monday that a house fire at a home on the corner of South Roosevelt Street and Hobson Street caused an estimated $150,000 in damage Friday.
In a Walla Walla Fire Department news release, officials said the fire was accidental in nature. It started in the laundry room, most likely caused by the dryer, they said.
No one was injured in the fire.
Firefighters from the Walla Walla Fire Department and Walla Walla County Fire District 4 were dispatched to the house at 1159 Hobson Street at 1:38 p.m.
A Walla Walla Police Department officer on scene told the U-B that a Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was already in the area responded and started evacuation efforts.
Fire crews confirmed the building was empty and began fighting the flames.
The fire was controlled by 2:05 p.m., according to the news release.
The fire started on the first floor before spreading to the second floor and finally the attic, according to the release.
