Smokers in the Walla Walla Valley wanting to quit using tobacco, cigarettes or other substances are invited to a free dinner and assistance workshop from 5:30 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 17, at SonBridge Center for Better Living, 1200 S.E. 12th St, in College Place.
Child care will be available to participants so they can enjoy dinner catered by AK’s Mercado.
Blue Zones Project, Trilogy Recovery Community and Walla Walla County Community Health are hosting the event.
It’s part of the Great American Smokeout, sponsored by the American Cancer Society each year across the country on the third Thursday of November, as smokers give up cigarettes for at least 24 hours.
Hope Street and Blue Mountain Heart to Heart will attend the College Place event to share information for those in recovery or wanting to quit.
While attendance is free, those interested are asked to RSVP by emailing BZPWallaWallaValley@sharecare.com.
