A two-vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 12 about 7 miles east of Walla Walla sent four people to the hospital with injuries on Thursday afternoon, May 19.
At about 3:25 p.m., 30-year-old David B. Caillier of Stockholm, South Dakota, was driving west with 59-year-old Walla Walla man Mitchell L. Powers in a 2011 GMC Terrain, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Caillier crossed the center line near Smith Road and crashed into an eastbound 2016 Subaru Forester driven by Timothy A. Fitzgibbons, 28, of Uniontown, Washington. Also in the Forester was 28-year-old Uniontown woman Kerry T. Fitzgibbons.
Kerry Fitzgibbons was taken to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. The other three people were taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center. No other vehicles or passengers were involved.
Neither person in the Terrain were wearing seat belts, according to WSP. The Fitzkgibbons were strapped in, the report states.
Both vehicles were totaled. Drug or alcohol were not involved, according to WSP. And the cause of the crash was listed as under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.