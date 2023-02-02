Work by several different Walla Walla artists will be on display as Foundry Vineyards hosts one of its 20th anniversary celebrations Friday, Feb. 3, in the tasting room on Abadie Street from 5-7 p.m.
Admission is free. Foundry Vineyards will have wine and beer available for purchase.
A jury at Foundry Vineyards has selected 57 works of various types that were submitted by local artists from within a 60-mile radius.
Foundry Vineyards had received over 90 applications with 230 submissions, ranging from oil paintings to fiber art.
