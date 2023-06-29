Mature trees in a quiet park frame a new sign in town that spells out “Fort Walla Walla Post Cemetery.”

The steel archway is situated at the east-end entrance to the historic military cemetery in Fort Walla Walla Park off Myra Road.

Established in 1858 at the fort, the cemetery is on the National Registry of Historic Places and is one of the first western frontier military posts in the Northwest.

It has 133 named headstones of soldiers and family members, two memorials representing a group of 33 and of 10 in mass graves and another 27 unknown burials.

Retired local contractor and builder Dick Moeller was instrumental in leading Walla Walla’s Reserve Organization of America WA Chapter 021 team through the archway concept and design development.

Retired U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. and ROA chapter Treasurer Terry Atchison assisted.

“Dick’s skills in fabrication are what made this idea a reality,” said retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Sarah L. Bro, ROA chapter public outreach officer since February.

About 175 hours went into its construction between March 28-April 25.

The 13-foot tall, 12-foot wide fabricated archway, constructed of square-steel tubing, was installed May 25. The powder-coated white structure includes the cemetery’s founding date. The structure extends four feet into the ground for secure stability.

ROA WA Chapter 021 members are leaders in the Veteran Headstone Preservation and Restoration initiative. They’ve joined forces in the past five years with the city of Walla Walla Parks & Recreation Department, Bro said.

The joint effort aims to provide restoration, preservation and education of the cemetery’s historic features, she said.

The city acquired the cemetery land on Jan. 15, 1958, by transfer from the federal government, stipulating that future use be compatible with the property’s historic background, Bro said.

“We began the partnership venture with cleaning the headstones at the cemetery. This will be an ongoing effort to maintain readability of the headstones, along with showing respect for those soldiers, Native Americans and civilians buried in this military facility,” she said.

“We have completed the first of three major phases to remember and honor the memory of those who served this country at a time when the United States was establishing military posts at strategic points throughout the western frontier,” Bro said.

In Phase 2, their attention is turning to the existing fence, which is in major need of repair or replacement.

“Years of damage to fence sections caused by fallen tree branches, impacts by maintenance equipment and tree growth have taken its toll. The planning and funding acquisition has just begun to allow for improvements to the fencing,” Bro said.

Finally, she said Phase 3 will address the importance of telling the cemetery’s story — “a critical piece of our regional history. Interpretation of events at the time the frontier fort was active will help new generations to never forget those who served.”

“It's our hope to not only continue physical improvements such as this at local cemeteries, in partnership with the city of Walla Walla, but also include some interactive programs focusing on the history of this post and the people buried there, so as not to forget them,” Bro said.

Collaborating with the city, the chapter is also engaged with veteran headstone cleanup and restoration at Mountain View Cemetery on South Second Avenue and Veterans Park on Doans Avenue in College Place.

Following its founding after World War I, the now 101-year-old Reserve Organization of America hit the ground running to advocate for military reserve components, their families and reserve force veterans.

Reserve service members must balance civilian and military commitments, according to the national ROA website, roa.org.

ROA WA Chapter 021 in Walla Walla aims to make life easier for citizen-soldiers in the reserves and National Guard, Bro said.

In the Walla Walla Valley, the chapter is a principal supporter where possible of the Walla Walla High School Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps and Twin W Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol programs.

The chapter is building outreach to all organizations and promoting the interests of service members past and present.

Chapter 021 falls under the national ROA, which focuses on lobbying and legislation to make life easier for citizen-soldiers in the Reserves and the National Guard, Bro said.

Walla Walla’s chapter encourages veterans to consider becoming part of the team that supports the nation’s military forces, according to its website, bit.ly/3X92PAV.

Originally named the Reserve Officers Association, ROA membership now includes noncommissioned, warrant and commissioned officers of the U.S. Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force, National Guard, Air National Guard, Coast Guard, Public Health Service and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Dues and other monetary support provided to ROA ensure its ability to continue serving as a leading advocate.

For the last decade, the nation's reserve components have become essential to the capability of America’s total force — adaptable, operational, and battle-tested, the national website stated.

ROA’s advocacy has resulted in such achievements as securing 20-year reserve retirement, drill pay and annual pay raises for reservists, spearheading the establishment of reserve commands in the armed services, extending VA home loans to members of the reserve components and adding billions for the procurement of reserve component equipment and construction.

In 1922, Gen. of the Armies John “Black Jack” Pershing, U.S. Army, helped form ROA to ensure America had a strong reserve force. He and fellow ROA founders knew war would come again, the national ROA website states.

With ROA’s support, the nation had a cadre of reserve leaders on which to rebuild its armed forces when the time came. From every background and branch, citizen-warriors have served the nation, from duty at home to Europe to Vietnam, the Pacific to Southwest and South Central Asia, Africa and now in space.

ROA strives to provide tools, resources, support, education and advocacy that reservists in and out of uniform and their families need to succeed.

Current chapter officers are retired from the military and from a civilian occupation, Bro said. All continue their service to country and community. In addition to Atchison, they are: U.S. Army Maj. Lonnie Mettler, president; U.S. Army Lt. Col. Allen Aplass, executive vice president; and U.S. Air Force Capt. William Howard III, secretary.

Monthly chapter meetings are at noon on the first Friday except for in January and July at the Walla Walla Country Club, 1390 Country Club Road. Meetings involve a light lunch menu available for purchase and a speaker when available. Attire is business casual.

Current membership stands at 105 members, of which seven are women, who represent the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and Coast Guard.

Bro said the chapter was founded in 1948, based on historical records.

Those eligible are encouraged to become members and help support the needs of the reservist components currently serving the nation, Bro said. Guests are welcome to attend, participate and enjoy the camaraderie.

Reach out to Bro at roa21pr@gmail.com or 360-951-7680 and see the chapter Facebook page at bit.ly/43QEmmw.