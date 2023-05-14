The Palmetto Council of the Boy Scouts of America in South Carolina presented the Elbert K. Fretwell Outstanding Educator Award on April 24, 2023, to Lt. Col. James Ruzicka.
The native Walla Wallan is completing his first year as Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps senior Army instructor at Union County High School in Union, S.C. Ruzicka has been on the job since April 25, 2022.
With the award, local scouters recognize active teachers and others in the education field who stand out from their professional peers in instilling such scouting values in their students as making moral and ethical choices.
Students and various colleagues who observed Ruzicka’s dedication to students nominated him for the award, said Palmetto Council Marketing Director Maggie McMahon.
McMahon noted during a presentation ceremony that Ruzicka won the award because of his diligent teaching duties and commitment to the school and community.
Nominees said, “Colonel encourages students to make good choices throughout the school day. He encourages his students to do the same to the people they come across;” and “He makes everyone in his class seem like they are home. Everyone in JROTC is like family and we are brought together by Colonel Ruzicka. He makes everyone a better person and prepares them for life. Most importantly you can talk to him and feel safe about it.”
Ruzicka graduated in 1980 from DeSales Catholic High School. He earned a bachelor’s in television production in 1984 from Eastern Washington University, became a commissioned Army officer that year and served in Korea.
He was stationed in Fort Campbell, Kentucky, transferred to the U.S. Army Reserve and was an armor infantry company commander with the Washington Army National Guard.
Leaving the Army, he was a 12-year correctional officer with the state of Washington, then rejoined the Army in 2009.
During his Army career Ruzicka served overseas while in Al-Riyadh Governorate, Saudi Arabia, from May 2016-May 2017, and from Jan. 2013-Feb. 2014 in Camp Morehead, Afghanistan.
More details about his career are featured in a Union-Bulletin article at bit.ly/3AKD3Zk.
