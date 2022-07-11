Interested in operating a storied local ski area and resort that has sat fallow for the last six years?
The Umatilla National Forest is seeking proposals from entities interested in operating, managing and reopening the Spout Springs Ski Area, a 1,413-acre site with 13 downhill runs accessed via two fixed-grip double chairlifts, and a Nordic skiing system that includes 20 miles of trails ranging from beginner to advanced difficulty, according to a press release.
The area is at 4,920 feet and also features a main lodge and a rental shop, which are in two large chalet-style buildings. While the area’s recreational focus has long been skiing, past owners have also promoted mountain biking, hiking and other forms of summer recreation.
The site, which had its first public ski season in 1956, is situated in the Blue Mountains of northeastern Oregon within the Umatilla National Forest near Tollgate, Oregon at milepost 22 along state Route 204. The Spout Springs Ski Area has had a long history of being a popular winter recreation site since it was created by the Blue Mountain Ski Club, and was the training grounds for the U.S. team ahead of the 1955 and 1964 Winter Olympics.
The ski area has been closed since 2016. For five years, the previous owners failed to operate the site as required by their permit with the U.S. Forest Service.
“The Forest Service worked diligently with the previous owner to achieve resolution, but ultimately revoked the permit after years of non-compliance,” wrote Darcy Weseman, public affairs officer for the Umatilla National Forest, in an email. “Subsequently, the infrastructure on the site became property of the United States Government in November 2021.”
The Umatilla National Forest will use the responses it receives to its proposal to help determine options for management of the ski area. The Forest Service’s goal is to see the area open and operating, and the Umatilla National Forest intends to sell the existing ski infrastructure and issue a new Ski Area Term Permit to a qualified applicant, according to a press release.
The proposal is intended to gauge competitive interest from individuals or entities, according to a press release.
Interested parties are encouraged to consider a full spectrum of potential operations for year-round use when responding to this request, according to a press release.
Prospective applicants are also strongly encouraged to inspect the infrastructure in person prior to submitting a response to the RFEI. Umatilla National Forest staff will facilitate site visits to allow qualified respondents or entities to inspect the infrastructure. To schedule a site visit, contact Andy Steele at andrew.steele@usda.gov with “Spout Springs Site Visit” in the subject line.
Additional information about the requirements for the RFEI submission, including instructions, is available on the U.S. Forest Service’s website.
