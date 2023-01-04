Parker Wilson’s life is already a series of surprises.
Born at 4:09 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, he was about four days ahead of his due date.
And that made him the first baby of 2023 in the Walla Walla Valley.
“We were joking about it two weeks ago,” Blythe Wilson said, cuddling her tiny son.
It would be funny, she and husband, Brandon Wilson, decided as pre-labor contractions temporarily took center stage one day, if they ended up having the New Year’s baby.
Coupled with Parker being an “oops” baby — as all of her other children have been — the idea seemed pretty comical at the time, Blythe said.
Tuesday was close enough on the calendar for all involved, including her entire birthing crew at Providence St. Mary Medical Center, Blythe said. “The team here was phenomenal.”
Even when Parker’s heart rate dropped during labor, there was no real concern, she added. “They were amazing. Everyone was saying ‘You’re going to have the first baby of the year.’”
And once the baby was born, everyone gathered around to celebrate all 7 pounds, 10 ounces, plus 20.25 inches of him.
Mom and son will soon head home to their new town of Weston. The family moved to the area in October for Brandon’s new job as a police officer at the Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center.
Blythe and Brandon, 36, met while both were in the U.S. Navy and Brandon remains in the Navy Reserves.
Blythe, 32, has been working in banking for the past several years, but is now the in-house captain of the Wilson ship.
That said, Brianne Wilson might be queuing up for the commander-in-charge position, her mom said.
Her 3-year-old daughter has been planning how she will take care of her little brother, “hugging” him while in utero and asking when she can teach Parker to talk.
Brianne sent a video along via her dad to encourage Parker in his birth journey, Blythe added, laughing.
Blythe's parents, Diane and Chuck Ashker, had arrived from their home near the Oregon coast — a seven-hour drive away, Diane pointed out Wednesday — to add to the Parker cheerleading squad.
With the Wilson family ensconced in the same state, the Ashkers said they are now investigating moving to this area to soak in all the grandchild time possible.
Brandon and Blythe, as well as daughter Payton, 12, son Aden, 6, and Brianne are outdoors enthusiasts. Parker will be camping by summer, Blythe predicted, and hunting when that time comes.
The longer-term future will focus on learning about their new community, watching their children grow and instilling the family values of love and togetherness in Parker, Blythe said.
The hope for the baby is the same as for all their children, she added.
“That he finds what he wants to do and is successful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.