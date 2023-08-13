After 14½ years of service to the First Christian Church in Milton-Freewater, Pastor Steve Lyons will retire after his final sermon at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 20.
Lyons will officiate the ordination ceremony for Pastor Daniel Donohue at 6 p.m. Aug. 20 at the First Christian Church, 518 S. Main. St. in Milton-Freewater.
Donohue grew up in Portland and attended Portland Community College, Calvary Chapel School of Ministry, Calvary Chapel Bible College and Southern California Seminary. Before coming to Milton-Freewater, Donohue was an associate pastor at La Center Church in La Center, Wash.
Donohue is married to Joy Warne Donohue, who is from Milton-Freewater.
Donohue's inaugural sermon will be at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 3.
For more information, call the church office at 541-938-3854. Office hours are Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to noon.
