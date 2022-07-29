Firefighters are responding to a large fire in a wheat field four or five miles north of Walla Walla toward Prescott.
Structures are threatened, and it appears to be burning in the direction of Eritage Resort and nearby vineyards.
A Level 1 (be aware) evacuation notice has been issued in the area. Residents should be aware there is a fire in the area and be prepared to leave if necessary, according to Walla Walla County Emergency Management. Evacuations are voluntary, but this is a time to prepare people with special needs, mobile property, and under certain circumstances, pets and livestock.
Farmers with tractors and discs willing to assist with the fire are asked to call the non dispatch emergency number: 509-527-1960, a notice from emergency management said.
This story is developing and will be updated.
