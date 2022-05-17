Firefighters from both the city and rural fire departments in Milton-Freewater responded to a vehicle fire in the 00 block of North Russell Street early in the morning of Tuesday, May 17.
According to a release from the Milton-Freewater City Fire Department, teams were dispatched at 1:51 a.m.
No one was injured, but three vehicles were lost in the fire, according to the release.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
