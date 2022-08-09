Firefighters, farmers quash wheat fire outside Athena

This story has been updated to add new information.
A fire started with a lightning strike at about 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, in fields outside of Athena has been contained.
The blaze was among a multitude started when a thunder and lightning storm crossed the Walla Walla Valley late Tuesday afternoon.
Suzie Reitz, spokesperson for East Umatilla Fire & Rescue, said the lightning hit standing wheat on Rainsville and Betts roads, on Umatilla Indian Reservation land.
The East Umatilla agency responded as mutual aid to help firefighters with the Umatilla Tribal Fire Department, Reitz said. A brush truck, a command and tender rigs came on the scene; some flames had already been put out by farmers and their equipment, she said.
By 5:40 p.m., mop up and hot spot patrol were underway. Reitz did not yet have a size estimate, but noted there were no injuries.
