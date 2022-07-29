An estimated 1,100 acres of wheat and stubble 4 or 5 miles north of Walla Walla toward Prescott were gobbled up by a fire that was first reported at 4:26 p.m. Friday, July 29, said Liz Jessee, director of Walla Walla County Emergency Management.
By 8:30 p.m., the Van Ausdle fire, named for its proximity to Van Ausdle Lane, was considered contained, and evacuation orders were lifted, Jessee said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to officials.
The blaze was a four-alarm fire, meaning all hands on deck — 10 firefighting units responded, some were assigned to structure protection. Eritage Resort, 1319 Bergevin Springs Road, was under Level 2 evacuation orders — be ready to leave at any minute — early Friday evening, she said.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office and public works staff were on site providing barricades, Jessee said, noting some spectators had to be moved away from watching the fire. Officials were asking everyone to stay out of the area, but many bystanders were observed along the county roads near the fire.
No injuries have been reported.
