A firefighter and a civilian were treated for minor smoke inhalation after a house fire at 621 N. 11th Ave. in Walla Walla Wednesday, July 27, according to a press release from the Walla Walla Fire Department.
WWFD firefighters were dispatched at 7:48 p.m. After confirming everyone was out of the house, crews got the fire under control by 8 p.m.
Crews from the College Place Fire Department and Walla Walla County Fire District 4 also responded.
According to the WWFD release, the cause of the fire was combustibles stored too close to an overheated fan. The release also notes that there were no working smoke alarms at the house.
Damage was estimated at about $40,000.
