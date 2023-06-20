A wildfire that threatened Touchet and burned 4,252 acres in Walla Walla County was fully contained as of Tuesday, June 20.
All evacuation orders have been lifted, according to Walla Walla Emergency Management.
The Oasis Fire is the second wildfire of the season in Walla Walla County, after last week’s Hat Rock Fire near Hermiston, Oregon, which briefly crossed the state line.
The Oasis Fire was reported at 3:22 p.m. Monday, June 19, near the Cameo Heights Mansion bed and breakfast on Oasis Road, west of Touchet, according to Walla Walla County Emergency Management.
Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized state resources as the fire grew and threatened buildings near Touchet.
The fire was contained before any structures were lost.
Several evacuation orders were issued.
A Level 2 (be ready to leave) evacuation notice was issued for the Cameo Heights Mansion less than an hour after the fire started.
Later, a Level 2 notice for Dodd Road and a Level 1 (be alert) notice for Touchet North Road were issued.
No Level 3 (leave now) evacuation orders were given.
The Washington State Department of Natural Resources arrived at 7:05 p.m. Monday with two helicopters to assist containment efforts.
Crews had the fire contained by 9:13 p.m. but stayed at the scene overnight to continue mop-up duties. The evacuation orders were lifted at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.