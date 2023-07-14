No one was injured in a natural cover fire in Walla Walla on Thursday, July 13.
Walla Walla Fire Department crews responded to the area of 15th and Reese avenues at 11:31 a.m. to find a fast-moving fire, according to a city of Walla Walla news release.
When firefighters saw the scope of the fire, they requested help from Walla Walla County Fire Districts 4 and 8, who helped WWFD crews contain the fire by 12:04 p.m.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
