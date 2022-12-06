Officials from Walla Walla County Fire District 4 are asking people to be safe as they keep warm inside during the winter season.
In a news release, district staff said candle fires, cooking fires and home decoration fires all go up during the cold season.
Dry Christmas trees provide the perfect conditions for a fire, according to the release.
“Thankfully Christmas tree fires are not very common,” said Walla Walla District 4 Fire Chief Rocky Eastman. “But a dry tree is extremely flammable.”
The district recommends watering trees daily, keeping flames away from trees and taking trees down promptly after the holidays.
District staff also is asking residents to make sure chimneys are properly cleaned and maintained.
