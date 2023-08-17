A wheat fire that burned between Harvey Shaw and Sudbury roads in Walla Walla County Wednesday, Aug. 16 is out, according to North County Fire Chief Jim Ruffcorn.
Ruffcorn said the fire, which burned north of the city of Walla Walla, was out by 7:02 p.m.
No one was injured and no structures were lost.
Ruffcorn estimated the fire burned a total of 1,000 acres.
Firefighters were initially dispatched to the area at 1:47 a.m.
Ruffcorn said the fire was caused by a tractor and bank out wagon.
Officials were considering requesting air support to help combat the fire, but Ruffcorn said that ended up not being necessary.
“We were able to get around the fire,” he said.
While no structures were lost, one was threatened. That building, a house, was evacuated.
“The fire was headed right at their house,” Ruffcorn said. “It got, I’d say, about a quarter mile from their house.”
He said that the residents have since returned to their home.
The fire mostly burned wheat and stubble, Ruffcorn said, adding that the fire burned in multiple property owners’ land.
