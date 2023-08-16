A vehicle in line at the Walla Walla Burger King drive-thru on Tuesday, Aug. 15, caught fire, damaging the fast-food restaurant, according to a Walla Walla Fire Department news release.
No one was injured.
Firefighters were dispatched at 2:44 p.m. to the restaurant in the 1700 block of East Isaacs Avenue after a call reporting a fire in a “mid-sized passenger vehicle” near the building.
The fire was “fully involved” by the time firefighters arrived. It was under control by 2:55 p.m.
The fire did cause about $5,000 in damages to the exterior of Burger King and $8,000 in damages to the vehicle itself.
Officials said the cause of the fire is undetermined, but the fire likely started in the engine compartment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.