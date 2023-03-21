One RV was completely lost and another sustained damage in a Milton-Freewater fire on Thursday, March 16.
No one was injured in the fire.
According to a news release from the Milton-Freewater Fire Department, the fire occurred in the 300 block of Raspberry Loop at 9:19 a.m.
The Milton-Freewater Rural Fire and EMS agency provided aid. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
