MILTON-FREEWATER — Firefighters responded to a house fire at 1221 S. Mill St. in Milton-Freewater about 7:30 a.m. Thursday, June 15.
Whether anyone was reported injured in the fire was not available Thursday afternoon.
Smoke could be seen several miles outside of Milton-Freewater on Highway 11.
When the fire was out the, 2,447 square foot home was a total loss.
This story will be updated as more information is available.
