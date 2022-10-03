A commercial structure fire in Walla Walla did about $200,000 of damage Sunday, Oct. 2, and has been called “suspicious in nature,” according to a Walla Walla Fire Department press release.
No one was injured in the fire.
Crews responded to the area of 12th and Reese avenues at about 4 a.m. to find two large commercial structures and multiple vehicles on fire, according to the release.
Crews from the College Place Fire Department and Walla Walla County Fire District 4 also responded to provide assistance.
Firefighters had the fire under control by 5 a.m., but stayed on scene until about 10:20 a.m. to further investigate the case and to ensure there were no flare-ups.
“The cause of the fire is undetermined, but suspicious in nature,” according to the news release.
