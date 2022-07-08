An old light fixture in the front lobby of the Whitman Court Apartments, 305 Ash St., was the likely cause of a small fire in the building on Thursday, July 7.
The Walla Walla Fire Department and Walla Walla County Fire District 4 were dispatched to the scene at 7:38 a.m., according to a release from the city.
When crews arrived, building evacuation was already in progress. Firefighters, with the help of Walla Walla police, went floor to floor making sure everyone was out of the building while the fire was being extinguished.
The blaze, contained to the lobby area of the apartment complex, was out at 7:49 a.m., according to the report. Nobody was injured, and the fire was deemed accidental, the city reported.
The property, owned by Blue Mountain Action Council, received an estimated $5,000 in damage.
