Fire caused significant damage Friday to a residential home on the corner of South Roosevelt Street and Hobson Street in Walla Walla.
Officials said no one was injured.
According to a Walla Walla Police Department officer on scene, the house at 1159 Hobson Street had been evacuated before firefighters arrived.
The officer said a Walla Walla County Sheriff's Department deputy was in the area when the call was dispatched a little before 2 p.m. and arrived first on scene, followed soon afterward by more law enforcement officials.
Authorities cleared the house so when fire crews arrived moments later, they were able to start aggressively attacking the fire.
A firefighter on the scene said the fire started on the ground floor and rose to the top of the two-story house.
One neighbor said he saw flames coming out of the roof.
Fire trucks from the Walla Walla Fire Department and Walla Walla County Fire District 4 responded to the scene.
South Roosevelt Street was closed between East Alder Street and Francis Avenue while crews fought the fire.
According to the Walla Walla County Assessor's website, the house is valued at about $319,000 and was last sold three years ago.
Union-Bulletin reporter Emry Dinman contributed to this story.
