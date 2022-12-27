A firefighter was treated for minor fatigue at the scene of a structure fire Tuesday, Dec. 27, at an unoccupied house in Walla Walla that was boarded up, according to a Walla Walla Fire Department news release.
Crews from the WWFD, College Place Fire Department and Walla Walla Fire District 4 responded at 2:36 a.m. to the 1100 block of West Elm Street to find the single-story house in flames.
After confirming no one was in the house, crews had the fire under control by 3:15 a.m. The release refers to the fire as suspicious and states the cause remains under investigation.
The estimated damage to the structure is at $46,500. The news release notes that there were no working smoke detectors in the house.
