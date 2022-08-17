MILTON-FREEWATER — The local branch of Blue Mountain Community College here is still open for business as normal despite a fire causing considerable damage to the building early in the morning of Monday, Aug. 15.
BMCC Chief Operating Officer Patrick Sisneros said most of the damage is to the exterior of the building, and the college is working with its insurance carriers to determine the cost of the damage.
A news release from the Milton-Freewater Fire Department said its personnel as well as Milton-Freewater Rural Fire were dispatched to the college at 5:51 a.m.
No one was injured in the fire, and the cause is still under investigation, according to the release.
Sisneros said the fire started in a dumpster near the building.
