A fire that started in Oregon on Tuesday, June 13, near Hermiston has crossed the Washington state line and has grown in both states.
As of Wednesday, June 14, about 2 p.m., the fire — dubbed the Hat Rock Fire — was burning 15,000 acres in Oregon alone.
A Wednesday afternoon estimate of the size of the fire in Washington was not available by deadline but was about 150 acres Tuesday night.
No one has been reported injured in the fire, according to a release from the Umatilla County Fire Department.
The fire closed U.S. 730 at its junction with U.S. 12 near Wallula on Tuesday, but officials said that highway has since reopened.
Several local firefighters have joined the efforts to fight the blaze.
Officials from the Walla Walla and College Place fire departments, as well as Walla Walla County Fire District 4 confirmed they have crews currently deployed.
The fire started as a brush fire about 11 a.m. Tuesday. Wind helped the fire grow, and Umatilla County Fire District No. 1 officials requested mutual aid from nearby departments.
Washington officials said the fire crossed the state line about 8 p.m.
In Oregon, Gov. Tina Kotek authorized the mobilization the Oregon State Fire Marshal Green Incident Management Team and task forces from Clackamas, Lane, Linn, Marion, Multnomah and Yamhill counties.
Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste also authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources.
The Hat Rock Fire has led to Level 2 (requiring residents to be ready) evacuation notices for Hat Rock State Park and RV Park in Oregon, and Level 1 (be alert) evacuation notices in Washington near U.S. 730. As of deadline, no Level 3 notices (leave now) had been issued.
This isn’t the only fire burning in Umatilla County.
Crews are also battling the Mt. Hebron Fire just northeast of Pendleton on Oregon Highway 11. That fire also started June 13 and also grew rapidly because of the wind. By deadline, the Mt. Hebron Fire was 99% contained and was burning 600 acres.
That fire did include some Level 3 evacuation notices Tuesday.
The causes of the fires are still under investigation.
More fires marking the start of fire season in the region are in the Tri-City area, where crews are fighting three fires, which are burning a combined total of more than 7,000 acres as of noon Wednesday. One building has been lost in those fires.
The Hansen fire, which started near Yakitat Road west of the Tri-Cities about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, had burned 6,000 acres and was 25% contained by Wednesday morning.
The Hover fire, which started south of Finley about 2:15 p.m. Tuesday had burned 1,000 acres. It was 50% contained as of Wednesday morning.
The third fire started about 7:20 p.m. Tuesday near Ruppert Road and Demoss Road north of Benton City. It burned 150 acres and was 25% contained by Wednesday.
Reports from the East Oregonian and the Tri-City Herald were included in this report.
