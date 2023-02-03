A Milton-Freewater home in the 300 block of South Main Street sustained minor damage in fire about 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31.
No one was injured in the fire, according to a Milton-Freewater Fire Department news release.
Crews from the Milton-Freewater Fire Department and the Milton-Freewater Rural Fire Department responded.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
