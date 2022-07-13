Recent fire calls:
• The Walla Walla Fire Department responded to a couch fire in a garage at 6:20 p.m. July 10 in the 100 block of West Morton St. in Walla Walla.
Upon arrival, fire units found a small detached garage with smoke coming out of an open overhead door.
Crews extinguished the fire. A discarded cigarette was the presumed cause.
The fire was contained to the couch. Damage was estimated at $1,000.
Walla Walla County Fire District 4 was also dispatched as part of a mutual aid agreement.
• On July 9, the Walla Walla Fire Department was dispatched to a residential fire in the 100 block of East Chestnut at 7:50 p.m.
When fire crews arrived, smoke was coming from the eaves of a two-story house. Crews put out the fire after all occupants of the house were safely evacuated.
Firefighters had the blaze under control by 8:30 p.m. and remained on the scene for another hour to make sure no flare-ups occurred.
Property damage was estimated at $35,000. The fire was considered accidental. Electrical wiring inside the home was the presumed cause.
Walla Walla County Fire District 4 was also dispatched as part of a mutual aid agreement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.