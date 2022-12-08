A fire in the 300 block of Grape Street in Walla Walla did considerable damage to a residence Thursday, Dec. 8, according to a Walla Walla Fire Department news release.
Crews from the WWFP and Walla Walla County Fire District 4 responded to the single-level home at 6:07 a.m. The fire was under control by 6:42 a.m.
Though the building was evacuated before firefighters arrived, one household member was taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla to be evaluated for an injury.
No one else was reported injured in the blaze.
A fire investigator ruled the fire an accident, and said it was caused by an overloaded electrical extension cord, according to the news release.
Officials said there were no working smoke detectors in the home.
“The city of Walla Walla Fire Department reminds everyone that working smoke alarms save lives and emphasizes the importance of checking your smoke alarms to ensure they are in working condition,” the WWFD press release states.
Officials estimate damages to the property and its contents to be about $97,500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.