A fire early in the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 3, burned down an enclosed storage building at Veterans Memorial Golf Course in Walla Walla.
No one was injured in the fire, and no other buildings were damaged.
Crews from the Walla Walla Fire Department and Walla Walla County Fire District 4 were dispatched to the golf course on Rees Avenue at 1:49 a.m., according to a WWFD release.
When they arrived, the storage unit — located west of the clubhouse — was partly collapsed.
Firefighters had the fire under control at 2:12 a.m. but stayed on the scene until 4:15 a.m. to ensure no flare-ups occurred, according to the release.
The cause of the fire — which resulted in an estimated $110,000 of damages and losses — is still under investigation.
