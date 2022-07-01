PRESCOTT — No one was hurt in a fire that burned a building at FirstFruits Farms here Wednesday, June 29.
The building was almost completely destroyed, according to Walla Walla County Fire District 3 Chief Jim Ruffcorn.
Crews from Walla Walla Fire districts 1, 3 and 7 were dispatched to FirstFruits Farms, off Fishhook Park Road, around 9:30 p.m.
Ruffcorn said that when firefighters arrived, the building was completely engulfed in flames.
He said crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading to another nearby building, and that the cause of the fire is unknown.
