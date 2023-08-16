A wheat fire in Walla Walla County, northwest of the city, burned about 600 acres Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 16, but was mostly contained by 4 p.m.
The fire was started by a tractor and bank out wagon in between Harvey Shaw and Sudbury roads, according to North County Fire Chief Jim Ruffcorn.
Ruffcorn said one building, a house, was at risk from the fire and was evacuated. However, he said firefighters were able to stop the fire from approaching the house and that it is no longer in danger.
The fire started sometime in the afternoon, and several agencies responded to assist, including the Walla Walla Fire Department and Walla Walla County Fire District No. 4.
As of 4 p.m., the fire was 80% contained.
He said the north side of the fire, which was threatening the house, was out.
While getting air support to fight the fire was considered, Ruffcorn said those plans were put on hold because firefighters were able to surround the fire and mostly contain it.
