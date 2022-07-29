No one was injured in a fire at the Washington State Penitentiary on Thursday, July 29, that caused about $35,000 in damage, according to a release from the Walla Walla Fire Department.
The fire was caused by an overheated lithium battery sitting on a wooden shelf in a pump house, officials said.
Other than the pump house, no other structures were threatened.
Crews were first dispatched at 10:17 and had the fire under control by 11:12 a.m.
