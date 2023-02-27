In partnership with Downtown Walla Walla Foundation, Kindling Coworking applied for and won a state grant of more than $630,000 to support entrepreneurial spaces in Walla Walla, Columbia and Garfield counties.
Funds are being awarded through Phase 1 impact grants and the Phase 2 Verge Conference business-pitch competition.
Funds priority goes to entrepreneurs of color, women-owned, rural and veteran-owned businesses, said Verge Conference’s Nick Croghan in a release.
Phase 1 impact grant applications close Feb. 28. Fifty recipients will gain one year paid access to Kindling Coworking, Wonder Worx, Walla Walla Farmers Market, including booth and space, or a business formation and branding package.
Verge Conference Phase 2 will award cash prizes ranging from $1,250 to the top prize of $100,000. This application process begins in early March.
Applicants compete for total awards of $300,000. The Top 10 will appear onstage on May 25 at Gesa Power House Theatre for a pitch competition.
All 10 Main Stage competitors will receive cash prizes, which will be announced during the awards event that evening.
Business pitch competitors will likely be from established, early- and growth-stage businesses with solid growth plans that could come to fruition via the support of Verge funding, Croghan said.
However, anyone from the idea stage on is encouraged to apply, as the robust grant opportunity provides cash support for a very broad base of entrepreneurs, innovators and business owners.
In addition, application for the impact grant phase does not exclude application for the Verge Conference competition.
The first of three Spark Sessions — small, hosted events with guest speakers offering helpful strategies for grant applicants — was Feb. 23 at Kindling Coworking, 103 E Main St., Suite 301.
George Perez spoke about “Writing a Compelling & Effective Application.”
See VergeConference.com for details about the process and the business pitch event as they are finalized.
