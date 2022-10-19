Clear, sunny skies dotted with brightly colored hot air balloons are forecast for the next few days, but aeronauts and organizers of the 2022 Balloon Stampede are keeping a wary eye on the weekend outlook.
After an unseasonably warm and dry start to October, damp and much cooler fall weather is expected to arrive this weekend, when daytime temperatures are forecast to undergo a precipitous drop of nearly 20 degrees by Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.
The Walla Walla area is expected to see gusty winds and anywhere from a quarter to a half inch of rain between Friday evening and Sunday night. The nearby Blue Mountains could see up to 1.5 inches of precipitation, possibly including the first snowfall of the season.
Weather is expected to be ripe for the Wednesday return of the Walla Walla Balloon Stampede, an annual gathering of hot air balloons and their pilots that had been canceled the last two years due to the pandemic.
Organizers are watching the weekend weather forecasts closely, however, said Laurie Spencer of Lighter Than Air America, a hot air balloon company coordinating the event.
“Absolutely, we’re always concerned about the weather,” Spencer said.
Rain can degrade the fabric of the balloon and storms can make flying unsafe. Depending on the strength of the winds, some pilots may decide against flying on a particular day, Spencer added.
“If you’re not used to having a sporty landing, then the wind parameters might be too high for you,” she said.
The aeronauts will consult with meteorologists and assess weather conditions once they’ve reached the launch site, individually making the determination if they’re comfortable flying, Spencer continued.
For weeks, the Walla Walla Valley has been kept warm and dry by a high-pressure zone over the region, said Colby Goatley, meteorologist for the Pendleton office of the National Weather Service. That weather pattern will be shattered this weekend with a deep low-pressure trough headed south from Alaska, Goatley added.
That weather front will bring cold and rain to the Walla Walla Valley, and will erode the high-pressure zone that had lingered over the area. Once it does, daytime highs are expected to drop from the 70s during the work week to the 50s this weekend.
“It will help to usher in more seasonable, cooler, fall-like conditions, as well as more chances for rainfall throughout the region,” Goatley said.
