With dangerously hot temperatures ranging from 103 to 107 expected in the Walla Walla Valley this week, the National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning.
The warning went into effect at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14, and goes through 11 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17.
Extreme heat will increase the chance for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in events outdoors, the advisory said, and people are asked to take precautions.
Excessive temperatures above 100 degrees are forecast throughout south-central and southeast Washington and portions of central, north-central and northeast Oregon, the advisory said. The highest temperatures are expected Tuesday afternoon.
As of Monday, Walla Walla was forecast to reach a high of 103 degrees Monday, 107 degrees Tuesday, 105 degrees Wednesday, 103 degrees Thursday and 97 degrees Friday.
Low temperatures in the mid-60s and mid-70s will provide limited relief overnight, the advisory said.
The weather service generally recommended people drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms and stay out of the sun. Children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances, the advisory said.
People who work or spend time outside should take extra precautions, the warning said, rescheduling strenuous activities to early morning or evening and wearing lightweight or loose-fitting clothing if possible.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments, the advisory said.
People should know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, it said.
