A lot has changed in Walla Walla over the last 27 years. Mayors have come and gone, Main Street has been revitalized, and the local wine industry has bloomed into a world-class draw for tourists.
Kammy Hill has been here for it all.
During the great potbelly pig controversy, when local porcine champions petitioned for an exception to the ban against pigs in city limits so they could keep smaller pigs as pets, Hill was there.
As the city tried to rebuild public confidence after a prior city clerk had gone to prison for reportedly embezzling over $750,000 in public funds, Hill was the one hired to restore trust.
And, of course, as the pandemic swept over the country in early 2020 and stay-at-home orders were handed down, it was Hill who had eight hours to jury-rig that night’s City Council meeting, making sure Walla Walla could continue to operate despite unprecedented circumstances.
Now, after nearly three decades helping to keep the wheels on the cart as Walla Walla’s city clerk, Hill’s last day with the city was Monday, Sept. 19. She leaves behind not only a grateful city government, but the city itself, moving with her family to a small town in northwest Arkansas.
Her position has been filled by Lisa Neissl, who had previously served as city clerk for College Place since 2017 and who in March will become the president of the Washington Municipal Clerks Association. Neissl began assuming the duties of city clerk Sept. 6.
During an unorthodox proclamation at the Sept. 14 Council meeting, Mayor Tom Scribner made the city’s feeling about Hill’s service known.
“And whereas Kammy has served for 27-plus years with a smile, a pleasant attitude, and high professional standards, and whereas she will be missed, for many reasons, not least of which is how damn good she was at her job,” Scribner said.
“Now therefore, I, Tom Scribner, mayor of Walla Walla, do hereby proclaim Thursday and Friday, Sept. 15 and 16, 2022, as Kammy Hill Days in the city of Walla Walla, Wash., and ask that all city staff and citizens remember and thank her for a job very well done indeed,” he concluded.
A typical day as clerk
As Scribner put it, Walla Walla “stole” Hill from Cathedral, Calif., where she had worked as an elected city clerk — some jurisdictions elect the position, while others like Walla Walla appoint them — for nine years.
It was not her first job in city government, having worked as secretary to the mayor and City Council of Cathedral, and later being appointed to the role of deputy city clerk.
But she had wanted the position of city clerk.
“City clerk isn’t something that people tend to say, ‘Sure, my goal is to become city clerk,’” Hill said. “But it’s a position that you fit into very nicely or you don’t.”
“And I found that I really enjoyed working with people helping people understand local government and how it operates,” she continued. “And so it seemed a good fit.”
Hill refers to the clerk as the “hub” of local government, responsible for documenting all the council’s legislative actions, making sure that council meetings comply with relevant laws, handling medical benefits for retirees, handling public records requests, and so forth. The job has so many responsibilities Hill struggled to quickly list all of them.
“I can’t really say what my typical day is,” Hill said. “I’m doing this because there is no such thing as a typical day in the life of a city clerk.”
She won her election in Cathedral, but after nine years in the elected role, Hill was ready for the next step. At the time, Hill’s daughter was a year old, and Hill had wanted to leave California before her daughter started school.
And as an elected city clerk, she had to add politics to the list of work responsibilities to contend with. Not only did she have to run for office, but since the city clerk in Cathedral also ran local elections, she had to help her opponents figure out how to get on the ballot.
She had gone looking for other positions, and was offered the city clerk job in Missoula, Mont., and in Walla Walla.
Hill chose Walla Walla, having fallen in love with the community. Still, the Walla Walla where Hill arrived 27 years ago was different than it is today.
“When I got here, Main Street was dying,” Hill said.
The city had only recently launched into efforts to try to restore its downtown with a local improvement taxing district. The wine industry that today dominates local tourism was still nascent. When Hill arrived, city staff were still using DOS computers — although this was an improvement from the typewriter she had used when she started in Cathedral.
And over the next 27 years, Hill watched Walla Walla bloom.
“It’s been really exciting to see that growth, the growth in tourism, the hotels, the restaurants, the things that come along with that,” Hill said. “It’s been a wonderful place to live and raise a family and I’ve never regretted making the move.
“But now I’m ready to make another move.”
