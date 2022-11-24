The Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program has awarded federal funds to Walla Walla County.
The United Way of the Blue Mountains will receive $27,020 under the program to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in Walla Walla County said local United Way Executive Director Christy Lieuallen in a release.
A national board chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency made the selection.
The local board is charged with distributing funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country, Lieuallen said.
The local EFSP Board will determine how the funds awarded are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in this area.
Local agencies chosen to receive funds must be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government; be eligible to receive federal funds; have an accounting system; practice nondiscrimination; demonstrate the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs; and if a private voluntary organization, it must have a voluntary board.
Program funds are used to provide food, in the form of served meals or groceries/food boxes; lodging in a mass shelter or hotel; rent or mortgage payment; and utility bills.
In keeping with the emergency nature of the award, agencies must submit applications online no later than 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30. For more information, see uwbluemt.org/EFSP.
