Community advocate and frequent candidate for public office Sharon Kay Schiller has announced she is running to become a state representative in the 16th Legislative District, hoping to fill the seat held by Rep. Mark Klicker, R-Walla Walla.
Due to redistricting, the 16th Legislative District will include Walla Walla County, a little under half of Benton County and a sliver of Franklin County.
Every legislative district is served by two state representatives and one state senator. The 16th Legislative District is represented by Klicker; Rep. Skyler Rude, R-Walla Walla; and Sen. Perry Dozier, R-Waitsburg. Both Rude and Klicker are running for reelection, while Dozier’s term runs through 2024.
Schiller, who wrote in a news release that she has mixed feelings for both major political parties, is running as a member of the Peace and Freedom party, which is “committed to socialism, democracy, ecology, feminism and racial equality,” according to the party website.
“I am challenging two very capable men for (16 Legislative District) Position 1,” Schiller wrote in the release. “We are again having the partisan challenge, and most of us have in our heads what Democrats want, and Republicans want. I am a mixture of both, and have negative criticism with both.”
She ran unsuccessfully for a position on the Walla Walla City Council in 2015, 2019 and 2021.
If voters send her to Olympia, Schiller said in the release that she would work to enact a laundry list of policy proposals, including increasing funding for police specifically for hiring more officers, enhancing public transportation, creating day centers to supplement communities with nighttime homeless shelters, and making the state’s tax system more progressive.
Schiller wrote that she would also strive to establish crews to work with city and county parks and right-of-ways to remove problematic weeds rather than using herbicides, which she wrote create an “aesthetics deficiency.”
When asked how she would improve city and county resources if elected to state government, she said it would be done by providing funding to those local governments to use for that purpose.
At the top of a list of priorities sent to the Union-Bulletin, Schiller also wrote that she would propose reinstating “the state fine on littering — mainly for throwing trash out of car windows.”
Such a statewide fine for littering already exists, however. When asked to explain the discrepancy, Schiller said she “was not updated on the present” state of the law, and said her priority would therefore be promoting education and enforcement of existing litter laws.
Schiller is a longtime resident of Walla Walla and graduated from Walla Walla High School in 1974. She attended Western Washington University but enlisted in the U.S. Army before finishing college. She worked as a medical laboratory specialist from 1978-1980.
She received a degree in business administration from Walla Walla College in 1983 and a nursing degree from Eastern Oregon University in 1999, she wrote in the release.
She returned to the Walla Walla area in 2010 and is a regular participant in the meetings of local city and county government. She served on the city of Walla Walla’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee from 2011 to 2013.
