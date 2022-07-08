Two weeks after Walla Walla community advocate Sharon Kay Schiller announced she was withdrawing her candidacy to become a state representative in the 16th Legislative District, she has announced she is resuming her campaign.
In a June 26 letter to the Union-Bulletin, Schiller wrote that she was withdrawing due to medical issues and called on leaders in government and the media to “adhere to ethical standards,” including by opposing abortion.
In a July 7 email, Schiller wrote she was resuming her campaign to give voters a third choice on the ballot.
In her bid to become a state legislator for the 16th Legislative District, which includes Walla Walla County, she will face incumbent Rep. Mark Klicker, R-Walla Walla, and Democrat Jeff Strickler in the August primary.
Schiller, who previously ran unsuccessfully for a position on Walla Walla City Council in 2015, 2019 and 2021, is now running as a member of the Peace and Freedom Party.
Regardless of whether she had resumed her campaign, her name would have appeared on the primary ballot, as the date to withdraw has long since passed, said county Elections Supervisor David Valiant.
Military ballots were sent out last month, and other voters should start receiving their ballots in the next week or so, Valiant said.
