A resident whose name will appear on the primary ballot for the Walla Walla school board says she did not apply to be a candidate and does not want to be elected for the position.
Cheri Smith, a licensed respiratory care practitioner at Providence St. Mary Medical Center, said she did not submit any paperwork to run for office. Smith’s name was filed on Thursday, May 18, as a candidate for Position 3 on the school board. The other two candidates in the race are incumbent Ruth Ladderud and newcomer Chris Leyendecker.
Smith said she was not sure how her name was submitted without her knowledge.
“I work nights,” Smith said. “All I can think is that I didn’t sign out of one of the computers (at work) and someone else meant to sign up.”
Walla Walla County Auditor Karen Martin said someone else must have registered using all of Smith’s information.
“Cheri filed online — or someone with all of her information of how she’s registered, her name, date of birth, address and all of that — filed for her,” Martin said.
Smith tried to withdraw from the election but the deadline had passed, which was Monday, May 22. She tried to withdraw on May 23.
“She sent an email stating she wanted to be removed from the candidacy form, and we advised her it was too late at that point to remove her because there is a statutory deadline for asking for that to be done,” Martin said.
Because of the missed deadline, Smith’s name will appear on the ballot although she is not campaigning and does not want to be a school board member.
“I am sorry that this occurred, and I will be more diligent about logging out of work computers,” Smith said. “I am sorry for anyone that’s involved in this matter.”
