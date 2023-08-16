Official results from the Tuesday, Aug. 1, primary election show that all Walla Walla County ballots have been counted and certified with a total of 7,829 ballots returned, reaching a 32.33% return rate.
The Walla Walla County Elections Department reported on Tuesday, Aug. 15, that 566 ballots have been counted since the last ballot update on Wednesday, Aug. 9.
Results were certified by the county canvassing board at 3 p.m. Tuesday. Members of the canvassing board were elections supervisor Morgen Bradshaw-Morgan, Commissioner Jenny Mayberry and attorney Sebastian Roberts who was appointed by county Prosecuting Attorney Gabe Acosta.
The canvassing board reported two new ballots were received on Monday, Aug. 14, and were both postmarked Aug. 1, which was the last day ballots could be postmarked. Both ballots were added to the final count on Tuesday.
The final count showed no significant changes in results for any of the races. Here are the certified primary election results.
Walla Walla School Board Position 3
Incumbent Ruth Ladderud led the Position 3 race with 4,857 votes, or 65.34%. Challenger Chris Leyendecker follows with 2,400 votes, or 32.29%. The two will move on to the Tuesday, Nov. 7, general election.
Neither Ladderud nor Leyendecker could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
The third candidate, Cheri Smith, received 166 votes, or 2.23%. Smith did not file her own name and did not campaign for a school board seat. Ten write-in votes also were cast.
Walla Walla School Board Position 4
Alayna Brinton led the race with 3,046 votes, or 40.90%. She is seeking office for the first time.
"I am immensely grateful for the support I have been fortunate to receive," Brinton said. "I eagerly anticipate the opportunity to continue connecting with students, families, teachers and stakeholders."
Brinton has raised more campaign money than any other candidate, with $6,341 raised so far.
"Together, we will cultivate positive relationships and collaboratively pave the way for what I hope will be a successful result in the upcoming November general election," Brinton said.
Following Brinton is Zana Carver with 2,790 votes, or 37.46%. This is Carver’s second time running for a seat on the school board. She and Brinton will move on to the general election.
Carver could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
Meanwhile, incumbent Eric Rindal, who has been on the school board since 2019, ended the primary election with 1,602 votes, or 21.51%. He will not move on to the general election.
Fire Protection District No. 2
The proposition to lift the levy lid for the Waitsburg area’s fire district was approved by voters, Tuesday’s results showed.
The elections department reported that the proposition received 198 approval votes and 145 rejection votes, or 57.73% approval and 42.27% rejection votes.
This means the levy lid will rise from 42 cents per $1,000 of assessed property valuation to $1 per $1,000 of property valuation.
“I want to thank the community for supporting the fire department and what the fire department is trying to achieve,” said volunteer fire captain and fire board member Matt Spring. “This is going to allow us to give better service to our citizens.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.