With ballots for the August primary election soon to arrive in most voters’ mailboxes, the Walla Walla County Democratic and Republican parties have endorsed a slate of candidates for local, state and federal office.
There were few if any surprises in the endorsements provided by the county’s two major political parties, with county Democrats endorsing Democratic candidates and county Republicans endorsing Republicans.
In many local races, the only candidate running for a particular office is Republican, and the county Democrats made no endorsement in those races. The county Democrats also did not weigh in on the race for the U.S. Senate race currently held by Democratic Sen. Patty Murray.
In the one local race with multiple Republicans running for the same position, that of County Commissioner District 3, the county GOP declined to endorse anyone at this time, wrote party Chair Wendi Kregger in an email, instead praising every candidate except for the sole Democrat.
The Walla Walla County Republican Party endorsed these candidates:
- U.S. Senator: Tiffany Smiley
- U.S. Representative: Cathy McMorris Rodgers
- State Representative Pos. 1: Mark Klicker
- State Representative Pos. 2: Skyler Rude
- County Assessor: Byron Burres
- County Auditor: Karen Martin
- County Clerk: Kathy Martin
- County Coroner: Richard Greenwood
- County Prosecuting Attorney: Gabriel E Acosta
- Sheriff: Mark Crider
- County Treasurer: Gordon R Heimbigner
- County Commissioner District 3: Wayne Langford
- County Commissioner District 3: Darren Z. Goble
- County Commissioner District 3: Gunner Fulmer
The candidates exemplify the values supported by the local Republican Party, according to a press release, which supports growing the economy, affordable energy, energy independence, controlling inflation, supporting local law enforcement, and good stewardship of tax dollars.
Republicans also support “an education system that welcomes parental and local input, provides safe environments for students and educates our children to be productive adults who cherish American values,” the county party wrote in the press release.
The Walla Walla County Democrats endorsed their own slate these candidates:
- U.S. Representative: Natasha Hill
- State Representative Pos. 1: Jeff Strickler
- State Representative Pos. 2: Jan Corn
- County Commissioner District 3: John Haid
- County Prosecuting Attorney: Michelle Morales
- County Auditor: Marjorie Denton Sanborn
“We look forward to working hard for them, and seeing them ultimately elected,” wrote party Chair Kari Isaacson in a press release. “There’s hope for people concerned about the rule of law, women’s right to selfhood, preserving alternative energy and climate change, child care and economic issues that affect our everyday lives. These are real issues with real answers from the Democratic Party.”
