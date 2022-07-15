Voters are invited to meet and speak with Democratic candidates for local public office this Sunday, July 17, from 5-7 p.m. at the Burwood Brewing Company in Walla Walla.
Light refreshments will be provided with more available for purchase from Mi Pueblito food truck or Burwood Brewing.
Candidates participating in the event include Natasha Hill for the 5th Congressional District; Jeff Strickler for state representative, position 1; Jan Corn for state representative, position 2; Marjorie Sanborn for county auditor; John Haid for county commissioner; and Michelle Morales for county prosecutor.
Voters should soon receive ballots for this year’s primary election, which must be completed and either postmarked or placed in an official ballot drop box no later than 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2. A map of drop box locations is available on the Walla Walla County Auditor’s website.
More information about the Democratic candidates endorsed by the Walla Walla County Democrats or the Walla Walla County Democratic Party can be found on that organization’s website or social media.
