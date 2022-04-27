The Walla Walla County Democratic party recently elected its officer positions, with former party Treasurer Kari Isaacson being named chair.
Isaacson, who served as the executive director of the Blue Mountain Community Foundation between 2013 and 2020, is a longtime active participant in local politics and movements.
She was recently named to a bipartisan committee that advised Walla Walla County government during its redistricting process, during which she advocated for city residents to have their own representation.
Jon Paull was named to the position of first vice chair, while Frances Chvatal will continue in his role as second vice chair. Other officers include State Committee members Jan Corn and Woody Simmons.
During that meeting on April 12, Isaacson appointed Tim Copeland as secretary and Amy Schwab as treasurer. Outgoing Chair John Knapp was also recognized by the membership for his longstanding leadership and service.
“The Walla Walla County Democrats believe in the values of community, dignity, equality, fairness, respect, and tolerance and are committed to governance that serves and protects its people, with liberty and justice for all,” the group wrote in a release.
