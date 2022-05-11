Longtime Walla Walla County Auditor Karen Martin has announced she will run for reelection to the position she has held since 1999.
County auditors serve a wide variety of functions including supervising elections and voter registration, maintaining county records including marriage licenses, licensing motor vehicles and vessels, and overseeing the county accounting department.
Auditors also oversee the process of drawing proposed maps when the county goes through its redistricting process, which Walla Walla County recently concluded.
Martin, who said in an interview that she continues to enjoy her job and isn’t ready to retire, hopes to continue managing the Auditor’s Office while it staffs up following a series of retirements and departures. The understaffing has caused stress on the departments she manages, she said, and she wants to helm the ship as it transitions back to normal operating capacity.
She also wants to oversee her office’s transition to a new finance system, as the current system’s terms of service will expire during the upcoming term, she said in an interview.
Born and raised in the Walla Walla-area, Martin was first elected to county auditor in 1998, when she beat out her opponent by a narrow margin to replace retiring Auditor Jan Bates. Before that, she worked in the Auditor’s Office for around nine years as an administrative assistant.
Since being elected, Martin said, she has worked to improve communication between her office and the Board of County Commissioners, which controls the county’s purse strings.
She has also served in the Washington State Association of County Auditors since 2004, as vice president, treasurer and president, and has served as a representative of Walla Walla County since 2007, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.