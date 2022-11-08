As they have since 1999, voters here said Walla Walla County Auditor Karen Martin should retain her job, judging by election results released early Tuesday night.
Martin received 68% of votes or 5,765 of the 8,500 or so counted by election officials as of 8:30 p.m.
The Republican candidate’s tenure was challenged this year by Democratic candidate Marjorie Denton Sanborn, who received 32%, or nearly 2,700 votes in Tuesday’s first ballot count.
Martin credited her apparent victory to a long history in the auditor’s office, where she supervises elections and voter registration, maintains county records and oversees the county's accounting department.
The position requires flexibility and healthy working relationships with staff, elected officials and department heads, Martin has said.
She’s grateful to be allowed to continue those areas of responsibility and those relationships, the auditor said after election results emerged from her office.
When reached by phone, Martin said the apparent win seems to be validation for the job she and her staff is doing, despite some public criticism during the campaign.
Her supporters trust the county auditor’s office to always improve, Martin said, noting that with a change in election supervisors this fall, it forced her department to find new tools in running this year’s election.
“Staff is working very hard to pull together to get everything done openly …A flawless job is what we strive for.”
